EFL club closing in on agreement for Arsenal individual

Following the departure of John Yems at Crawley Town, the Red Devils are now on the hunt for a new manager to take them forward.

After a decent season finishing 12th in League Two, Crawley will be looking for someone who can take over and help push the side to compete further up the league.

According to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, the club are close to an agreement with Arsenal’s under-23’s head coach Kevin Betsy.

Betsy has plenty of experience in coaching, having worked in England’s youth set-up before taking over at Arsenal in 2021.

In his first season as manager, the 44-year-old guided the youth side to third place in the Premier League 2, and has overseen the development of players such as Folarin Balogun.

Arsenal will be keen to keep hold of their man with their academy a valuable asset to the club.

However, this report suggests that the coach may be prepared to take on a new role and take his first steps into first-team management with the League Two club.

The Verdict

This could be a great appointment from Crawley as he has shown plenty of promise as a young coach and it might be the right time for him to take the dive into first team football.

It may be a bit of a risk, however, he has shown he has the ability with the work he’s done with the Arsenal U23s already and his time with the England youth and therefore stepping into League Two feels like something he’d be able to manage.

Furthermore, as a former player Betsy has plenty of experience throughout the Football League which would give him a good understanding of what the level’s like and what he needs to do to succeed there.

At 44-years-old, if he can break into management now he could go on to have a successful career in the football league and will hope to take Crawley further up the table.