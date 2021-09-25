Crawley Town 2-1 Bradford City: FLW reports as Red Devils see off Bantams

Goals from Will Ferry and Nick Tsaroulla either side of half-time were enough to give Crawley Town a 2-1 victory over Bradford City in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday afternoon, with Callum Cooke scoring for the visitors towards the end of the game.

The Red Devils and the Bantams both knew a positive result here and with the help of other certain results going their way could lead to them sitting in the play-offs come 5pm in the fourth tier on Saturday, and it was the home side that at least did their bit towards that aim.

Ferry was the man to open the scoring for Town, just under ten minutes from half-time. A cross in from the right met his outstretched leg for him to smuggle home at the near post, with City stopper Richard O’Donnell unable to get anywhere near it.

It was a pretty even contest in truth, but it was Crawley who had the extra clinical edge in front of goal, with Tsaroulla demonstrating that in fine style in the second half as he made sure of all three points for Town.

The no.25 found himself with the ball and a little bit of room just to the left of the penalty spot, and managed to squeeze a low drive through the crowded Bradford defence and inside the right-hand post.

It was a composed finish, and one that would send Crawley well on their way to three points.

For Bradford, their best chance had first of all come in the first half, just minutes after conceding the first goal, but Crawley ‘keeper Glenn Morris was on hand to display some superb reflexes to bat away Yann Songo’o’s powerful header.

They would find the net in the final ten minutes, though, with Cooke free in the box to fire the ball home at the far post to give the late hosts something to worry about before full-time.

Crawley, though, saw it out and move up to 8th – results didn’t quite go their way to break into the top seven today – whilst Bradford now sit in 12th.