Craig MacGillivray to Charlton Athletic: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Charlton Athletic are interested in Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray according to reports as we head towards the summer window.

A whole host of players are available on a free transfer this off-season with contracts coming to an end and MacGillivray is one of those.

The Pompey stopper may not be retained as Portsmouth juggle their finances and, according to the South London Press, the Addicks are keen.

Here, we break down some key facets of the potential deal…

Is it a good potential move?

On paper it looks like it could be.

MacGillivray is heading towards his prime years as a goalkeeper and has good experience of playing for a club that has regularly challenged for promotion in Sky Bet League One and has huge expectation around it.

Charlton are similar in that respect and you could see him going there and doing a good job – providing Ben Amos moves on – which leads us to our next point…

Would he start?

He would, assuming Amos is not at the club.

Amos had a fine year for Charlton as he stepped into the void that Dillon Phillips left behind, no easy task given how well he’d performed in the Championship last year.

Indeed, his contract runs out this summer too and that is probably why we’re seeing Charlton linked with new goalkeepers if they do end up losing Amos this summer.

It’ll have to be one in and one out for this one to work – you can’t have the pair at the same club as they’re too good for one to be on the bench.

What does he offer?

He brings top experience at this level and of playing for a top club – something we’ve mentioned already – and it’s also clear that he’s in great form at the moment.

He recently won Player of the Year at the club and so it’s clear he’s in great shape right now – with it naturally a shame for Portsmouth if they lose him on a free.

He’s a good stopper, and one that would do well at Charlton if he joined.

