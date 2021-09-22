Craig MacGillivray sends message to Charlton Athletic fans following club’s latest display

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has taken to Twitter to praise the club’s supporters for backing their side during yesterday’s clash with Gillingham.

The Addicks were forced to settle for a point at the Priestfield Stadium as they missed out on the opportunity to climb out of the League One relegation zone.

Charlton opened the scoring in the 18th minute from the clash as Elliot Lee fired past goalkeeper Jamie Cumming following impressive work from Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Gillingham equalised in the second-half as Addicks defender Ben Purrington diverted the ball into his own goal.

Josh Davison and Sam Lavelle were both denied by Cumming before Jayden Stockley squandered a great opportunity to win the game for Charlton in stoppage-time.

The Addicks have only managed to secure four points from their last five league games and are now set to face Portsmouth on Saturday at The Valley.

Reflecting on his side’s latest performance, MacGillivray suggested on Twitter that he believes Charlton deserved more from the game whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for their support.

The 28-year-old posted: “Much improved tonight, thought we deserved more from the game.

“More to work and improve on but it’s a step forward!

1 of 22 The club's highest points total is 102. True False

“Unbelievable turn out from the supporters on a Tuesday night!”

Much improved tonight, thought we deserved more from the game. More to work and improve on but it’s a step forward! Unbelievable turn out from the supporters on a Tuesday night!👏🏼🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/CXDrLFP7j6 — Craig MacGillivray (@macgillivray93) September 21, 2021

The Verdict

Although Charlton were unable to seal all three points on their travels last night, they did manage to illustrate some signs of promise during this clash.

However, with the pressure starting to build on manager Nigel Adkins, the Addicks will need to start winning on a regular basis at this level if they are to achieve a relative amount of success this season.

Set to face a Portsmouth outfit who have failed to win any of their last six matches in all competitions this weekend, Charlton could potentially kick-start their campaign by beating Danny Cowley’s side.

If the likes of MacGillivray and Blackett-Taylor are able to inspire the Addicks to victory in this upcoming clash, there is no reason why the club cannot use the momentum gained from this result to push on in League One over the coming months.