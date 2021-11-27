Craig MacGillivray gives his insight on Charlton Athletic’s upturn in form

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has been one of the club’s most consistent players this season since joining in the summer.

The Scotsman has kept four clean sheets in Johnnie Jackson’s first six league games in charge and has offered a calm and composed figure behind a fresh look backline.

MacGillivray gave some reasoning for the Addicks’ new lease of life under Jackson when he spoke to the club’s media team.

He said: “We’ve got an identity of when we’re going to press, how we’re going to press and everyone’s singing off the same hymn sheet.

“It was tiny little details but they make a big difference. At times he’s (Jackson) made it a lot more simpler for the group. There’s no grey area.

“Assess if we can play, if we can’t play, play off the second ball.”

Particularly that last line has been evident in Charlton’s performances under Jackson, they have been very direct at times, as they were during Nigel Adkins’ reign, but the endeavour and appetite to win second balls has been of stark contrast to the start of the season.

George Dobson at the base of midfield, who was exiled under Adkins, has really set the tone for that and his passing range in tight areas has been really impressive in helping Charlton turn teams and get in behind.

The Verdict

In the interview MacGillivray spoke about how the victories have increased confidence levels, and that seems to have gone up with almost every single individual in the squad. The application and fighting spirit shown by the likes of Jason Pearce, before his recent injury, and Akin Famewo have meant that MacGillivray has not been called upon as often as he was at the beginning of the campaign.

The Addicks travel to relegation threatened Shrewsbury Town this afternoon in hoping to make it five league wins from seven under Johnnie Jackson. It could be a quiet affair for MacGillivray but the Scotsman will feel he can contribute after chipping in with an assist for Conor Washington last time out.