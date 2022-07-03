Craig Forsyth to Sunderland: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sunderland have started to do some business as they prepare for life back in the Championship but Alex Neil will want more additions in the coming weeks.

One man who has been linked with a move to Wearside is Craig Forsyth, with the left-back available on a free transfer after leaving Derby County following his deal expiring this summer.

The Scotsman featured 26 times as they were relegated from the Championship last season and the Black Cats could offer him an immediate return to that level.

And, here we assess whether a move to the Stadium of Light would work…

Is it a good potential move?

It certainly would be from the perspective of the player.

At 33, Forsyth may have thought his days of playing Championship football were over following the Rams relegation. So, to get a chance to join Sunderland would surely appeal greatly to Forsyth.

From Sunderland’s perspective, they would be getting an experienced defender who knows the league and is available on a free, so the upside for them is obvious as well.

Would he start?

He’d probably just be a squad player.

With Dennis Cirkin having impressed last season, the youngster is sure to get his chance in the Championship and whether Neil goes with a back four or a three, he offers similar qualities to Forsyth.

Callum Doyle’s loan spell ending has left Sunderland one left-sided defender short though, so Forsyth would replace him and be valuable cover.

What does he offer?

This wouldn’t be the sort of signing to excite the support but Forsyth can do a job.

He didn’t always convince at Derby but on the whole he was a pretty steady defender and someone who is useful in possession, whilst his experience would also be a benefit for Sunderland as they return to the Championship.

When you can get someone with those qualities on a free to provide cover, it does make sense for Neil.