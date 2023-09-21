Craig Cathcart is apparently set to make the biggest call so far in his solid footballing career - with various reports claiming that the defender has retired from football just two weeks after joining a new club following his release from Watford.

Cathcart played 28 games for the Hornets last season in the Championship, but was released at the end of the season as the club bid to go down a different transfer strategy route. He failed to find a club until after the transfer window had been and gone, where free agents tend to be picked up as there is no registration timeframe for unattached players.

However, despite Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk plumping to sign him on a free, the defender has left them in real limbo without even featuring in a game - reportedly opting to retire after failing to make a single appearance for the Belgian club since his move two weeks ago.

What is the latest news on Craig Cathcart?

News first broke on Cathcart's decision to retire on Wednesday evening, with the star having joined Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk on September 5 - just three days after the transfer window has closed.

Watford have brought in the likes of Wesley Hoedt and Ryan Porteous over the past few months to bolster their backline, and thus Cathcart's experience was deemed necessary to requirements, with the defender set to turn 35 in February.

But, despite making the trip to Belgium to join Vincent Tan's side in the international break, journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that Cathcart was set to stop playing football as he ‘couldn’t motivate himself to be a professional player’.

The BBC then followed up with a report on Wednesday evening that Cathcart had retired, with his last appearance in professional football being in an international tie for Northern Ireland vs Slovenia - which must be somewhat of a rarity in the modern game.

Who is Craig Cathcart?

Cathcart came through Manchester United’s academy, but despite loan spells at Royal Antwerp, Plymouth Argyle and Watford, he couldn’t quite force himself into the first team at Old Trafford - and instead departed for Blackpool upon their promotion to the Premier League in 2010.

He spent four seasons at the troubled Seasiders before departing for Watford in 2013 - and this is where the Belfast star properly made his name.

Over 250 appearances for the Hornets, including 153 Premier League outings, saw him endure a nine-year spell at Watford, winning an FA Cup runner’s up medal and two Championship automatic promotions at Vicarage Road.

On his day, the defender was one of the best in any back line in the Football League, and more than held his own in the top-flight as Watford finished as high as 11th in their five-year spell in the Premier League.

But it seems as though his impressive career will come to an end there, despite playing in the Northern Ireland team as recently as two weeks ago to mark a bizarre end to his Green and White Army career.