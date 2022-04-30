Craig Bryson makes Derby County relegation claim

Former Derby County midfielder Craig Bryson believes most other sides would have been relegated by Christmas if they had received the 21-point deduction that the Rams did this term, speaking to the Daily Record.

The Rams had already been hampered by a transfer embargo that only allowed them to bring in five senior players last summer, nowhere near enough recruits to compensate for the number of players that had left Pride Park during that period.

Already favourites to go down because of this and the fact they had only just escaped relegation on the final day last term, their survival hopes were hampered further with their entrance into administration in September, which automatically meant they received a 12-point deduction.

And they looked all but set for the drop when they were punished with a further nine-point sanction for historical financial misdemeanours – but they fought their way back and even looked favourites to escape the drop back in February amid Barnsley, Peterborough United and Reading’s struggles.

Their poor form in recent months has ended their hopes of remaining afloat in the division though, managing to keep themselves in the race until the end of their 43rd league game of the campaign.

Bryson is one of many people who believes many other clubs would have been relegated months ago in the Rams’ situation.

He said: “The club has obviously been mismanaged from the top, but I’m not here to start name-calling or whatever. It is what it is, but like any club to survive after getting deducted 21 points would be unbelievable.

“For them to take that to… I think it was the 43rd game of the season, is an incredible achievement in itself.

“I think most clubs would probably have been relegated by Christmas if that had happened.”

The Verdict:

It was a major achievement for Rooney’s side to fight back in the way that they did earlier this season because they could have been extremely demoralised by the fact they were affected by factors out of their control.

Some would argue the fact they were written off took the pressure off the Rams and this is potentially why they played so well, but with an inexperienced squad with little depth, they exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Unfortunately, the loss of Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie must have been detrimental considering how experienced the two were in an inexperienced dressing room, so those departures may have made the task of staying up far too difficult.

Despite their relegation, the East Midlands side’s squad can take real encouragement from their performances this term and as Bryson said, many other teams would have been relegated much earlier.

It’s just frustrating from their perspective that they weren’t able to capitalise on their momentum a couple of months ago when it looked as though they were the new favourites to beat the drop.