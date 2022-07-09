Craig Bryson, Bradley Johnson and Jamie Paterson weigh in on big Derby player news

Former Derby County trio Craig Bryson, Bradley Johnson, and Jamie Paterson have celebrated Curtis Davies’ new Pride Park contract.

The League One club announced yesterday that the much-loved defender had signed a new deal to ensure he will return for the upcoming campaign.

The 37-year-old played every minute of every Championship game for the Rams in 2021/22 and was named their Player of the Season but was out of contract in the summer.

Davies reportedly had multiple suitors in the second tier but has been patient and his new one-year contract was announced last night to cap off a strong week for the Rams, which has seen the rebuild begin after David Clowes’ takeover was completed.

The news has been met with much celebration from the Pride Park faithful but it seems the experienced defender is very popular among his former Derby teammates as well.

A trio of former Rams, Bryson, Johnson, and Paterson, have all taken to Twitter to celebrate yesterday’s announcement.

Love it you 👊🏼💙 — Bradley Johnson (@BradJohnson15) July 8, 2022

©️👀 — Craig Bryson (@cbryson44) July 8, 2022

The general! 🤝 — Jamie Paterson (@jamiepaterson12) July 8, 2022

The Verdict

It’s been a fantastic week for Derby and one that their fans deserve after a really tough time.

The Rams have made some exciting signings as they tool up for their return to League One but Davies’ contract announcement feels like the biggest moment since their

That’s been reflected by the response of supporters and, of course, his former teammates.

They recognise the influence that Davies has – both on and off the pitch – and his return should be massive for Liam Rosenior and his squad next season.