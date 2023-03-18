Craig Bellamy has praised Sean Dyche for the lasting impact he has had on Burnley as the Clarets close in on promotion back to the Premier League.

Dyche oversaw a hugely positive era at Burnley, with them punching well above their weight for much of their time in the Premier League before they were relegated last season.

Dyche was asked to leave the club before that point but is still rightly held in high regard at Burnley, and is now looking to have a similar impact at Everton with them looking more competitive since his arrival at Goodison Park.

Things have of course changed at Turf Moor a lot since his departure last year but Bellamy has revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that there are still elements from the Dyche tenure that still run through the way the club is run and works now:

"We have got leaders in this team. They are always encouraging each other and we were lucky we inherited some of that ethos from when Sean Dyche was here.

"Sean Dyche left a legacy that will never be forgotten. We wanted his period to be remembered.

"We have different ways of working to him but what he did gave us the opportunity to come here. His name is high up for us.

"There is no right in what we are doing or wrong in what he was doing. His legacy is intact with the club. The core values of the club that he left will always be there."

The Verdict

Nice words from Bellamy and accurate ones too.

Dyche worked incredibly hard to keep Burnley afloat for several years on the spin in the Premier League and he made them an incredibly hard team to beat.

Things came to an end as they always do but the time he spent there should be looked back on fondly by both him and all connected with the club, and it's nice to hear Bellamy pay tribute to Dyche as the Clarets close in on a return to the top flight.