Craig Bellamy has revealed that he wanted Burnley to sign Leeds United defender Joe Rodon during his time with the club.

Bellamy is now the Wales men’s national team coach, where he will oversee Rodon’s 50th cap for his country this November international break.

The centre-back has become a mainstay of his national side, as well as in the heart of the Leeds defence.

The 27-year-old has made 58 regular league appearances for the Whites since he joined the club in the summer of 2023, initially on loan before the deal became permanent in 2024.

Rodon made the switch to Elland Road from Tottenham in a deal worth £10 million, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Joe Rodon's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Nov. 19th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 0.80 Interceptions 0.47 Blocks 1.07 Clearances 4.15 Aerials won 1.87

Craig Bellamy makes Joe Rodon Burnley admission

Bellamy has revealed that he was an advocate for Burnley pursuing the signing of Rodon during his time as an assistant coach there under Vincent Kompany.

He believes the defender is someone that a lot of clubs would like to sign due to his physical profile and skill set.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but I remember that even when I was at Burnley we wanted him,” said Bellamy, via Wales Online.

“So he's a player where a lot of clubs would love in terms of profile."

Rodon earned his 49th appearance for Wales earlier this break, and will feature for the team against Turkey on Tuesday to move up to the 50 mark.

Bellamy’s side will face Iceland at home, before Rodon returns to Leeds to help with their promotion bid.

Bellamy praises Rodon

Related Burnley FC may have been too hasty letting Plymouth Argyle loanee leave Burnley let Michael Obafemi leave for Plymouth in the summer, but amid a striking crisis, that could be a decision they now regret

Bellamy has praised Rodon for his defensive capability, highlighting his importance to the Welsh side.

The former winger has pinpointed several of his qualities that he loves, making him a key part of his plans for the national team.

"His box defending," he added.

"I know you've heard me mention that phrase.

“It means when you're deep in defending in the box.

“Headers, blocked shots. He's so good at it.

"That's difficult. Trust me.

“There's a lot of defenders that are not as good at that as him.

“When you look at him with the ball, he's brilliant. He really is.

“The way we play enhances him even more. How he keeps it central. He doesn't get blocked. He doesn't go down pathways, cul-de-sacs he can't get out of and then losing the ball.

"If you look at those profiles, defending the goal line, he wants to defend. Loves defending.

“Obviously in the air he's exceptional, but he's good on the ball. Very, very quick. That's a good defender.

"He's just been so good for us.”

Rodon has been an exceptional addition for Leeds

Rodon has been a key figure for Leeds under Daniel Farke since he joined the club in the summer of 2023.

Converting his loan move into a permanent deal was a great bit of business, and he is someone that can compete with the team up a division, if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

At 27, he now boasts a lot of great experience, and has become a real leader for Leeds both on and off the pitch.

Earning a 50th international cap is a great achievement, and the Whites will be grateful that Bellamy was unsuccessful in his pursuit of Rodon while at Burnley.