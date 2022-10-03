Craig Bellamy delivers verdict on Cardiff City managerial decision

Former Cardiff City player Craig Bellamy has admitted his surprise at Steve Morison’s sacking, speaking on the Central Club Podcast following his dismissal.

The Bluebirds took this decision following their 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town just before the international break, a result that left them in 18th position going into the interval.

Despite their loss against the struggling Terriers though, they did pick up an impressive 3-2 away victory at Middlesbrough and looked to be on the up under Steve Morison despite a perhaps underwhelming start to the campaign.

This start was perhaps to be expected though considering the radical changes that were made to the Championship side’s squad during the summer, with many first-teamers leaving on the expiration of their contracts and many arriving in return.

The trust Vincent Tan had in Morison to guide the club forward soon evaporated though – and Mark Hudson has been put in charge of the senior squad at this stage as he took charge of a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

Bellamy, who is currently Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Turf Moor, has been watching the Bluebirds closely this season and has questioned the timing of his former side’s decision to relieve Morison of his duties.

He said (via Wales Online): “Why would you allow someone to make 17 signings, change the playing style, then after 10 games, six weeks of the season, feel it’s not for him or he’s not for you anymore? I was surprised.”

The Verdict:

It was an incredibly harsh decision and this is why Cardiff’s supporters are right to criticise the board – because their lack of patience could end up proving to be costly in the end.

With Morison, it looked as though they had a long-term plan and a real vision, but they have ripped all of that up with his sacking because there’s no Director of Football at the club to provide continuity.

And if they fail to get their next appointment right, that could spell real trouble so it will be interesting to see how Tan reacts if both Hudson and a potential successor fail to make positive starts to their time in charge.

Morison may not have been the most experienced figure – but he would have only got better and considering the work he did last season – he should have earned a lot of time this season to put things right.

It was always going to take time for the former Millwall striker to guide the Bluebirds to the right end of the division considering the scale of change in the Welsh capital in the summer, so the decision to get rid of him was and still is nonsensical.