Fulham

‘Cracking player’, ‘What a maestro’ – Many Fulham fans react to recent transfer news

Published

2 mins ago

on

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are interested in signing Watford midfielder Will Hughes this summer. 

The Whites are said to view the 26-year-old as the perfect replacement for Tom Cairney if the latter moves to Sheffield United this summer.

Marco Silva previously worked with Hughes during his previous stint at Watford and is said to be a big fan of the former Derby County man.

With speculation over Cairney’s future at Craven Cottage refusing to go away, the West London club could well make their move for the Watford man, who has just one year remaining on his contract at Vicarage Road.

Naturally the news of Hughes potentially arriving at the club didn’t take long to reach the Fulham faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views.

