‘Cracking player’, ‘What a maestro’ – Many Fulham fans react to recent transfer news

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are interested in signing Watford midfielder Will Hughes this summer.

The Whites are said to view the 26-year-old as the perfect replacement for Tom Cairney if the latter moves to Sheffield United this summer.

Marco Silva previously worked with Hughes during his previous stint at Watford and is said to be a big fan of the former Derby County man.

With speculation over Cairney’s future at Craven Cottage refusing to go away, the West London club could well make their move for the Watford man, who has just one year remaining on his contract at Vicarage Road.

Naturally the news of Hughes potentially arriving at the club didn’t take long to reach the Fulham faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Cairney is twice the player Hughes is. — James (@JBrianR91) July 6, 2021

😱😱😱 I am not ready for life after TC yet — Davidoff (@davidftracey) July 6, 2021

Will Hughes is better than Cairney now a days don’t kid yourself through nostalgia Cairney’s knee’s are absolutely gone https://t.co/A5z6RrkKlK — Harv (@FFCYevrah) July 6, 2021

Good one Darren mate https://t.co/PIyuqhKD1t — Adam (@adamwtkns) July 6, 2021

Not a chance TC leaves London for Sheffield 😂 geezer lives in selfridges https://t.co/GnroTQUB5F — snedsy (@snedlife) July 6, 2021

OMG, if you know me you know I’ve loved Will Hughes since his early derby days. What a maestro 😍 https://t.co/KjBjNIsQKb — 〽️ikki 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MikkiManDan) July 6, 2021

I’d love Will Hughes but in no uncertain terms should we let TC leave https://t.co/40d3gUrBQ0 — Louis 🦁🦁🦁 (@FFCLouis) July 6, 2021

He’s also probably a big fan of Ronaldo, doesn’t mean we’re going to sign him does it https://t.co/OIp8I1m1nY — brandon (@BrandonFFC_) July 6, 2021

Cracking player Will Hughes. Wouldn’t want to see TC leave however I could understand if the club wanted to cash in #ffc https://t.co/VBRY6QTaa4 — Harry Simmonds (@supersimmo123) July 6, 2021