‘Covered every single blade of grass’ – Many Derby County fans react to lively display from key player in Swansea draw

A number of Derby County supporters were left impressed by the energy and work rate of Jason Knight following the Rams’ goalless draw against Swansea City on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney’s side went into the game aiming to try and make it three successive wins in the Championship in front of their own supporters.

While they were also hoping to try and move further into positive points by emulating their 1-0 win against Reading in midweek.

The Rams were ultimately unable to do that with Swansea making life difficult for them especially in the first half of the game.

However, Derby showed their fighting spirit once again to make sure that they at least managed to avoid defeat and put another point on the board.

Knight managed to deliver a very energetic display for Derby to try and make sure that they pressed Swansea when they could and also did not get left exposed defensively throughout the game.

The 20-year-old managed to win nine duels, make three interceptions and two tackles and was also able to make one key pass going forwards as well.

Many Derby fans were keen to pick him out as one of their standout performers following the goalless draw and believe he was a real positive to come from the game.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Thought Jason knight was brilliant today 👏🏻👏🏻#dcfc — Mitch🐏⚫⚪ (@mitchtheram7) October 2, 2021

Decent point. Outplayed first half, much better in the second. Excellent, and brave, change in taking Morrison off. Knight brilliant, covered every single blade of grass. Back to off the field stuff now, would be nice to see real takeover progress before we play again #dcfc — Chris Roe (@chris_roe78) October 2, 2021

Allsop has been fantastic the last 2 games, Shane Stearman had to come off because has also performed well. Good to see Jason Knight back doing what he does. Dylan Williams with another good performance. — Mike.Saybul (@MSaybul) October 2, 2021

Knight was very good today. — Andy Buckley-Taylor (@BuckTaylor64) October 2, 2021

Agree knights workload today was obscene — Billy (@Cheakychip77) October 2, 2021

I’ve been pleasantly surprised by Alsopp. Thought Knight and Davies were our top players . It can’t be long before Dylan Williams becomes our first choice full back – he looks a class act and can actually defend . — sp castle (@fearsatanremix) October 2, 2021

Jason Knight — Paula_H 💚 (@paulasaffs) October 2, 2021