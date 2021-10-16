‘Covered every blade of grass’, ‘Fantastic’ – Many West Brom fans react to player’s performance in Birmingham win

A number of West Brom supporters have heaped praise on midfielder Jayson Molumby following the impact he made from the bench in the Baggies’ 1-0 victory at home to Birmingham City on Friday night.

Valerien Ismael’s side went into the contest needing to get back to winning ways. That proved not to be an easy task against a Birmingham side who were determined to frustrate their opponents and make life difficult for the Baggies.

It was not a free-flowing performance from West Brom and they had to work hard to grind out the chance to win the game thanks to a moment of quality from Karlan Grant.

One player that did manage to stand out for the Baggies though was Molumby, with the 22-year-old brought on for the final 28 minutes of the game.

The midfielder was able to work hard constantly pressing and closing down Birmingham’s midfield players to try and help West Brom secure the three points.

Have West Brom had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Sheffield United? Higher Lower

The midfielder managed to have 20 touches of the ball in the final 28 minutes of the game, and he was able to make one tackle and win two ground duels as he helped the Baggies battle their way to victory.

Many West Brom fans praised Molumby’s energy and work rate and there were some feeling that he deserves some more game time this season now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Molumby was superb when he came on. 3 points in the bag that's all that matters #WBA. @WBA — leon chambers (@leonwba91) October 15, 2021

Poor 1st half, but improved in the 2nd. Townsend by far the MOTM, but thought Clarke looked solid. Molumby impressed when he came on, & Hugill doesn’t stop running. Good goal from Grant. Good 3 points in the end! #WBA — Jonny Stapes (@SilkyStapes) October 15, 2021

We were woeful until we scored. Clarke made such a difference, Molumby has to start next game. #wba — Jack (@Jackk_Ross) October 15, 2021

Molumby is absolutely fantastic #wba — 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙤 🥔 (@Tkpwba) October 15, 2021

Fallen in love with Molumby after his 15 minute cameo. What a tenacious player! #wba — Gemma (@Gemmabaggies) October 15, 2021

Molumby looking decent #wba — Aaron Moore (@asbo_wba) October 15, 2021

Molumby is a very good player #wba — NickGriffo (@Nichola60335296) October 15, 2021

Molumby has covered every blade of grass on that pitch, quality #wba — Baggies Breakdown (@BromBreakdown) October 15, 2021