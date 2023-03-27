Coventry City will cash in on Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window if they don’t win promotion to the Premier League.

There has been constant speculation surrounding the striker due to his outstanding performances for the Sky Blues in the past few years, which includes 18 goals in 38 league games so far this season.

The likes of Leeds United, Everton and West Ham are among a host of clubs believed to be chasing the Sweden international, who started for his country in their Euro 2024 Qualifier against Azerbaijan on Monday night. Despite plenty of interest in the forward in January, Coventry managed to keep hold of Gyokeres, but it appears that this could be the final eight games the player has with the Midlands outfit.

That’s after Football Insider revealed that the Championship side have accepted that they will have to sell their key player due to his contract situation.

Gyokeres has a deal with Coventry that runs out in 2024, so they know that the summer window is their last chance to get a fee for the player before his value starts to significantly reduce. As well as that, if nothing was signed by January next year, he would be free to sign a pre-contract with a club outside England.

Of course, that would change if fresh terms could be agreed with Gyokeres, and the update does off encouragement that he will extend if they go up, but it seems inevitable he won’t put pen to paper if they stay in the second tier.

Therefore, Coventry have extra motivation to win promotion this season, and Mark Robins’ side are firmly in the mix to go up with eight games to go. They currently trail the play-off places by three points, ahead of a game against Stoke City this weekend.

The verdict

This is obviously not the news that Coventry fans would have wanted to hear, as in a dream world they would keep Gyokeres for a long, long time! But, in the real world, most supporters would know this was always likely.

Ultimately, money talks and Coventry need to sell at the right time to ensure they can give Robins funds to improve the squad, and, with Gyokeres contract expiring in 2024, this summer is the right time to cash in.

But, the immediate priority will be on winning promotion, which would change the dynamics completely, and they will still believe that’s possible this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.