Coventry’s Sam McCallum named FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month for April

Coventry City defender Sam McCallum has been named FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month for April after winning an impressive 47% of the fan vote.

The Sky Blues moved clear of the relegation battle to confirm their Championship future with a run of four wins from seven games in April.

McCallum was a vital player for Mark Robins’ side during that run, proving influential both defensively and going forward.

As well as providing an assist, the Norwich City loanee made eight key passes and 21 interceptions.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes received the second-highest share of the vote with 33%, followed by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in third (9%).

Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia (7%), Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma (2%), and Birmingham City defender Marc Roberts (1%) were also nominated.