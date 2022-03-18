Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare reacts to Jack Grealish comparison claims

Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare has admitted it’s an ‘honour’ to be compared to Jack Grealish.

The attacking midfielder came through the ranks at Aston Villa when Grealish was at the club, and his style of play has drawn similarities to the England international.

And, speaking to Sky Sports, O’Hare revealed it was flattering as he vowed to keep working hard to try and reach the level of the Manchester City man at some point in his career.

“It was after I left Aston Villa when I got those comparisons to Jack. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen play, so to be compared to him is a bit of an honour.

“It doesn’t put any pressure on me. I can only do as well as I can do. I know I need to improve in some areas and I think I’m on the right path and I can get to that stage one day.”

O’Hare is sure to start at Derby County tomorrow as the Sky Blues look to bounce back from their defeat to Hull in the week.

26 questions about Coventry City’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Did Mark Robins manage more or less than 50 Coventry games in his first spell in charge? More Less

The verdict

Obviously O’Hare has a very long way to go before he gets anywhere near Grealish’s level but you can see similarities in the way they play and he is right to take it as a compliment.

All players will have idols who they aspire to be like and having come through at Villa, Grealish would’ve been someone that O’Hare looked up too.

But, as he says, he doesn’t need to put additional pressure on himself and O’Hare’s only focus right now will be helping Coventry to a much-needed three points at Pride Park tomorrow.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.