Sporting CP hold an interest in Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

However, recent comments made by a key Sporting figure suggest that they are only willing to pay up to £17 million for his signature this summer.

In an interview with Sporting TV, via CoventryLive, Frederico Varandas, the club's president, said they had the capacity to pay 20 million euros for the Swede this summer, for example.

Translated to pounds, this would be £3 million short of Coventry City's valuation.

With the above news in mind, then, we asked whether or not Sporting CP will be able to get a deal done for the Swede at £17 million.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I can't see there being a deal done for under £20 million pound to be honest.

Coventry will want more than the £17 million Sporting are reportedly willing to pay and rightly so.

The Swedish striker is coming off the back of two strong seasons, and he has also attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League, and all of the financial might that comes with that.

As such, Coventry should hold out for their valuation, as I truly believe top-flight sides will outbid Sporting if all they are willing to pay is £17 million.

Chris Gallagher

This is a tough one.

It’s inevitable that Gyokeres will leave, so from Coventry’s perspective, it’s about getting the best fee possible, and giving that money to Robins to re-invest into the team.

So, in that sense, £17m isn’t great, as you had thought that they could get £20m+, and that could be the difference of one player when it comes to new recruits.

However, the situation is complicated by the fact that the striker may want to move to Lisbon. If they’re the club he wants, then the Sky Blues may have to compromise.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, but Coventry must do all they can to get near £20m

Ned Holmes

Given how early in the summer it is and the amount of clubs linked, Coventry City can afford to stand firm and hold out for £20 million.

They won't want to lose Viktor Gyokeres, who has been so impressive over the past two seasons, but the opportunity to generate that sort of money that can be reinvested is hard to resist - particularly when you're looking at losing him for nothing next summer.

£17 million upfront may well end up being enough if the Sky Blues can include some clauses that take the total value of the deal beyond that £20 million mark.

Later in the window, the fee Sporting want to pay may well end up being accepted but so early in the window it would be a surprise to see Coventry accept it.