The story of Hull City's season was once again present in a 0-0 draw at Watford on Saturday afternoon.

After convincingly dispatching Queens Park Rangers 3-0 on home turf a week ago, Liam Rosenior, his players and the Tigers' faithful made the long journey south to Vicarage Road with optimism that the gap on the top six could still be narrowed down.

However, those prospects took a proverbial 'bump in the road' against Tom Cleverley's resolute outfit, although it wasn't for a lack of trying throughout the 90 minutes.

Hull City frustrated once again

Despite taking seven points out of a possible nine heading into the encounter, there have been murmurings from within the fanbase that, on multiple occasions this season, Hull have passed up an array of chances to gain extra points that would see them even closer to their play-off chasing rivals, despite still having a game in hand on Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion with a week-and-a-half of the regular season left.

And to an extent, those frustrations were once again evident against the Hornets in what was a fairly balanced contest, despite the visitors having a great opportunity to seize the initiative after 10 minutes when Ozan Tufan stepped up from 12 yards, only to see his spot kick saved by Daniel Bachmann.

Ironically, the former Watford man isn't the only man to have been frustrated from the spot against the same opponents - Jaden Philogene also saw a penalty saved by Ben Hamer in the reverse fixture back on December 2nd.

Bachmann remained in inspired form throughout, denying Tufan once more, before Fabio Carvalho and Jacob Greaves were also unable to find the target in the second half, with six of the Tigers' 13 openings on target across the 90.

Liam Rosenior pinpoints Norwich City motivation ahead of game-in-hand

Before the weekend, many would have had Norwich down as favourites to edge past Bristol City, although the Robins have proven to be tricky customers for multiple sides chasing promotion this season.

West Bromwich Albion's defeat at Leicester City in the lunchtime kick-off also meant that Hull had the chance to close the gap to four points on the Baggies, regardless of what happened at Carrow Road - and potentially down to a solitary point if they potentially emerged victorious in three successive away games, which included Wednesday's game in hand at Coventry City

But, although City failed to take full advantage of their own opportunity, Rosenior was quick to reference the 1-1 draw in East Anglia ahead of the midweek trip to the CBS Arena.

Remaining Fixtures (As of 22/04/24) WBA (5th, 72pts) Norwich City (6th, 72pts) Hull City (7th, 66pts) April 24th - - Coventry (A) April 27-30 Sheffield Wednesday (A) Swansea City (H) Ipswich Town (H) May 4 Preston North End (H) Birmingham City (A) Plymouth Argyle (A)

“The lads are devastated, I cannot fault their effort, their endeavour, their fight for the shirt. Some of the play again was excellent," he said of his side's performance.

“These things happen. These are things we can’t control. We’ve got to maintain this level of performance and keep performing.

“Norwich have dropped points and we’re still in with a shout. We’ve got to focus on what we can do," he added.

Hull City's chances of making the play-offs

Whilst some supporters have resigned themselves to another season of second tier football, it is clear that Rosenior will maintain a belief that the play-offs can be reached until its mathematically impossible, which isn't exactly too far away either.

In some ways, it could be a benefit to Hull that Wednesday's opponents went all the way in their enthralling FA Cup Semi-Final against Manchester United, giving the Tigers an extra day's worth of recovery compared to the Sky Blues.

But, it's a game that Rosenior's men have to take three points from, which would take them three points behind West Brom and Norwich, although their goal difference is massively inferior to the sides above them.

Then they must hope that Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City can do them a favour ahead of next Saturday's 8PM kick-off against Ipswich Town, who are involved in their own dramatic race for automatic promotion and, potentially, the Championship title.

Either way, Hull cannot afford any more mishaps between now and May 4th, or their play-off dream will be over.