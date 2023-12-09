Highlights Key takeaways:

Jack Grealish heaped praise on Callum O’Hare after his starring role in Coventry City’s 2-0 victory over Birmingham City on Friday night.

Callum O’Hare shows his class in Coventry win

The talent of the attacking midfielder has been known for some time, but a serious knee injury kept O’Hare out for much of 2023.

However, he has been featuring for the past few months, gradually building up his fitness.

And, the Sky Blues got a glimpse of O’Hare at his best last night, as he scored with an instinctive toe-poke finish, as well as expertly slamming home, to get his first two goals of the campaign.

You could see what it meant to the player, both as he celebrated the goals and the win at full-time with the fans, whilst it was perhaps a bit sweeter for O’Hare having come through the ranks at Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish sends Callum O’Hare message

It appears Grealish was watching ahead of Man City’s trip to Luton this weekend, as the England international sent a message to O’Hare on his Instagram story that congratulated him on his outstanding display.

“Well done son. Good to see you back after your injury. Class tonight.”

As mentioned, with O’Hare having played for Villa’s academy before making the move to the Sky Blues, he will have trained and seen Grealish on a day-to-day basis over the years, and it’s no secret the admiration he has for the winger.

So, this message is sure to mean a lot, and it shows that Grealish is still keeping an eye on his friend, and how his career develops.

Of course, as a Villa fan, he will also have been delighted to see O’Hare’s goal come against their fierce rivals Birmingham City.

Callum O’Hare must kick on at Coventry

When a player suffers a serious knee injury and is out for so long, you can sometimes forget how good they are.

Prior to the setback, O’Hare was a key figure for Coventry, with his goals and creativity giving Mark Robins’ side a different dimension in attack.

Callum O'Hare Coventry City Record Season Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 (L1) 29 3 3 2020/21 (CH) 46 3 8 2021/22 (CH) 45 5 8 2022/23 (CH) 11 0 3 2023/24 (CH) (as of December 9) 7 2 0

Naturally, there was going to need to be patience with him after his return, and he would have been frustrated at how the past few weeks had gone.

But, last night felt like a huge relief for O’Hare, as he is back on the scoresheet, and he was back causing major problems to the opposition.

Now, it’s about building on that performance, and Robins will be very pleased to have O’Hare approaching his best form, as he knows that can make the team a much bigger threat in the final third.

After a slow start, Coventry are starting to get the results their performances deserve, and they will be looking up the table as they try to push into the play-offs once again.

Callum O’Hare’s future needs sorting

Away from football, O’Hare’s display was a reminder that the Sky Blues must do all they can to get his contract situation sorted.

He has entered the final year of his deal at the CBS Arena, and whilst it would appear to make sense for all parties for the 25-year-old to sign an extension, until that happens, there will be speculation about his future.