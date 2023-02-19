Coventry star would be a perfect addition at Brentford if Manchester United or Newcastle step up interest in 26-year-old: Opinion

Brentford have grown a reputation for being excellent recruiters and that has helped them pave their way to the Premier League.

Not only have they managed to find hidden gems over the years, they have also been able to generate handsome enough fees for certain players after buying them relatively cheaply.

Now that they are in the Premier League, of course, the standard of football has gone up a gear but the price of players, who are capable of operating in the top flight also increases.

Being proactive recruiters, they will likely have plans in place if certain individuals were to depart the club, and with Ivan Toney a player who has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle in the past, it would be no surprise if the Bees are keeping a close eye on the forwards market.

One player who could feature quite highly on their radar is Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swedish talisman enjoying yet another productive campaign under Mark Robins’ stewardship.

There have been several Premier League clubs who have kept eyes on Gyokeres during previous windows, with Everton and Leeds United registering strong interest in the last window.

A pursuit of Gyokeres, given the previous level of interest and importance at Coventry, would not be cheap but he is deserving of a Premier League opportunity and has arguably emerged as the division’s best striker over the last 12 months or so.

Think you’re a hardcore Coventry City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was the club founded? 1882 1883

One thing that the Bees would likely consider in relation to a potential Gyokeres pursuit is resale value, and it is fair to say that if the 24-year-old was to impress in the Premier League, then his value could continue to increase.

The Coventry forward is currently second in the Championship goalscoring charts, having netted 14 thus far in the second tier.

Certainly not limited to being just a scorer of goals, his physicality, athleticism and energy make him a real handful for Championship defences.

When you also add his impressive link-up play, dribbling ability and attacking intelligence, you get a player that should be playing their football in the higher division.

If Toney was to depart, then you would think that Gyokeres would only cost a fraction of the fee that would be generated for the 26-year-old’s departure.

Brentford have faith in the football pyramid in this country and rarely get it wrong when recruiting forwards.

It would be no surprise if the London club have Gyokeres on their radar ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.