Coventry City are set to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni.

Rudoni is set to join Coventry from Huddersfield in a deal worth around £5m, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

The 23-year-old joined the Terriers from AFC Wimbledon on a four-year deal in the summer of 2022, and the Dons will be due 20 percent of the profit that Huddersfield made on the original deal.

Coventry City may view Rudoni as a replacement for Callum O'Hare

Coventry are set to lose key attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare this summer, with Leeds United closing in on a deal to sign the midfielder on a free transfer, according to Alan Hutton via Football Insider.

West Ham and Aston Villa have also been linked with moves for the 26-year-old since the end of the season.

It appears as though Coventry boss Mark Robins has found his replacement for O'Hare, with Rudoni most comfortable operating in an advanced midfield role, although he turned out in a number of positions for Huddersfield this season.

The Sky Blues will hope that their new signing can help them bridge the gap to the play-offs next season, after they finished 9th in the Championship table at the end of the most recent campaign.

Rudoni was a key player for Huddersfield

Rudoni was a standout performer this season, despite Huddersfield suffering relegation back to League One for the first time since they won promotion out of the third tier via the play-offs in 2011/12.

He scored five goals and assisted three in the Championship this season as the Terriers failed to beat the drop under three different permanent managers - Neil Warnock, Darren Moore and Andre Breitenreiter.

After joining from Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee, Rudoni was ever-present as Huddersfield finished 18th in the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

He managed to make more goal contributions in fewer appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, but was unable to prevent the Terriers dropping out of the division.

Jack Rudoni's Championship stats for Huddersfield Town; according to Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 35 5 3 2022/23 46 2 5

Huddersfield will hope they can spend the money wisely

Huddersfield's owner, Kevin Nagle, has already shown that he intends to take Huddersfield back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

He appointed former Barnsley boss Michael Duff as head coach shortly after the end of the season, as well as signing one of last season's top performers in League One, Lasse Sorensen, for an undisclosed fee from Lincoln City.

The Terriers had a bid rejected for Charlton Athletic striker Alfie May, who won the golden boot in the third tier last season, and they are expected to return with an improved offer.

Now that Huddersfield have around £5m to add to their already strong League One budget, they will no doubt make several more impressive signings in a bid to get out of League One as soon as possible.

AFC Wimbledon will be owed a share of the transfer fee

When Wimbledon sold Rudoni to Huddersfield, they included a clause in the deal that entitled them to 20 percent of any profit made on a future sale.

Now that Rudoni has been sold for a fee of around £5m, Wimbledon will be set to receive their share of that figure.

The Dons also sold striker Ali Al-Hamadi to Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee in January, so boss Johnnie Jackson will hope that he can reinvest some of the money Wimbledon have received this year in a bid to return the club to League One.