Coventry set to battle Championship rivals for permanent Chelsea transfer agreement

Coventry City look set to make a permanent move for Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter this summer following his loan stint at the Sky Blues, according to Goal (April 26, 14:50.

However they are set to face competition from other Championship clubs for the centre-back’s services, with his contract set to expire at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has been at the Blues since 2008 following a year at Sutton United’s academy system, but he has only ever made one league appearance for Chelsea in his career, which came all the way back in the 2015-16 campaign.

Clarke-Salter joined Coventry earlier this season, the fifth different club of his career that he has spent time on loan at, and he’s made 30 appearances in all competitions under Mark Robins – although his last came in mid-March against Derby County, where he hobbled off following a groin injury.

The Sky Blues hierarchy have clearly seen enough of Clarke-Salter though to believe he has a long-term future at the Coventry Building Society Arena, but they have a battle on their hands with unnamed league rivals also set to make their moves.

The Verdict

Clarke-Salter is now at an age where he really does need to escape the clutches of Chelsea and their loan system.

He’s now going to have a chance to do that as it’s been evident for a few years now that other talents have passed him by in the pecking order and he was never going to get another chance at Stamford Bridge.

Having been a part of a pretty solid defensive unit though throughout the season, Clarke-Salter will have no shortage of admirers going into the summer and there’s likely to be a plethora of Championship clubs willing to take him on.

Coventry will be hoping that he shows some loyalty to them but sometimes the best contract offer will win out – we’ll just have to see how it plays out this summer.