Kyle McFadzean has started 15 of Coventry City’s first 17 league fixtures so far this season.

The defender made 35 appearances in the league in the previous campaign and is one of the most experienced members of Mark Robins’ squad.

The centre-back has been a key figure at the CBS Arena in recent years, helping establish the club back in the second tier and then compete for promotion back to the Premier League.

However, at 36, and turning 37 in February, there is only so much football left in him at this stage of his career.

That’s why it makes sense that Coventry have been linked with a move for a new potential defensive arrival in the upcoming January transfer window.

What is the latest Coventry City transfer news?

It has been reported that the Sky Blues are set to join the race to sign Nathaniel Ajdei in the winter window.

According to The Sun, the Championship side are hoping to win the battle for the Hammarby star, but they will face competition from the likes of Sunderland and Scottish giants Celtic.

It has been reported that any fee for the Ghanaian is likely to cost £3 million, which will be a test of the ownership at Coventry, and their commitment to building Robins a side capable of challenging for promotion.

While McFadzean continues to perform well for the second tier club, the recruitment staff must be thinking of the future and what comes after the veteran.

He doesn’t have a contract for next season just yet, and there are no guarantees that he will continue beyond this term.

So it makes complete sense for Coventry to attempt to sign a much younger profile as a potential replacement for the 36-year-old.

The Ghanaian is just 21 and is the exact kind of player that the team should be targeting going forward.

Sunderland may have an edge given their experience in giving young players a chance in the side, but Coventry can immediately offer him game time when the Black Cats may not.

The allure of Celtic may also have pull, but Coventry should be putting their money where their mouth is in chasing such a promising talent.

Can Coventry City still compete for promotion this season?

It hasn’t been the most promising of campaigns so far for Robins’ side, but this is a club that was competing in the play-off final earlier this year.

However, a 3-0 away win against Millwall last weekend showed that this team can still compete to a high standard.

The gap to the play-off places is now nine points after 17 fixtures, which is a gap they can overcome with a positive second half of the season.

Signing someone of Adjei’s calibre would be a good step towards improving the team and boosting their chances of another top half of the table finish.

Coventry’s recruitment over the summer hasn’t quite clicked into gear just yet, but new owner Doug King showed that he is willing to spend in order to improve Robins’ squad.

King has also backed the manager through a difficult period of results, and that may be rewarded if he can recruit the right players in January, like Adjei.