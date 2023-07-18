Coventry City have rejected Burnley’s first offer for influential midfielder Gustavo Hamer, which was an initial £8m plus two players.

Coventry reject Gustavo Hamer bid from Burnley

It’s no secret that the Clarets are keen on the midfielder, who has been brilliant for the Sky Blues since joining from Dutch outfit Zwolle.

Hamer was particularly impressive in the previous campaign, scoring 11 goals and registering ten assists as Mark Robins’ side reached the play-off final, where they ultimately lost on penalties to Luton.

That failure to go up meant it was always going to be difficult for Coventry to keep Hamer, as he is entering the final year of his contract in the Midlands.

Therefore, there has been speculation about his future, and it’s clear that Vincent Kompany wants to bring the 26-year-old to Turf Moor.

However, TEAMtalk has revealed that the Premier League side failed with their first offer for Hamer, which saw them offer around £8m along with Luke McNally and Bobby Thomas.

McNally is well-known to Coventry, having joined the side on loan in January, and he played a key role as they reached Wembley.

Meanwhile, defender Thomas was also out on loan last season, impressing for Bristol Rovers before joining Barnsley in the New Year, with the Tykes suffering play-off heartbreak of their own as they lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One final.

Will Coventry sell Gustavo Hamer?

Even though the initial offer has been accepted, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Burnley came back with an improved bid.

Robins is clearly a fan of McNally, so making him part of the agreement makes sense, whilst Thomas is another exciting young player who could be an astute addition for the Sky Blues.

So, the issue is likely to be the cash payment, with reports claiming that Coventry want around £15m for Hamer. If that figure is true, you can understand why this offer was turned down, as valuing McNally and Thomas at £7m would be very generous.

But, with Hamer’s contract expiring in 12 months time, Coventry are highly likely to cash in this summer, instead of potentially losing him on a free, so you would expect something to be sorted.

From the perspective of the player, the prospect of moving to Burnley is surely very appealing, as they can give him the opportunity to play at the highest level, and Hamer will no doubt feel he is ready to make that next step in his career.

Coventry City summer transfer plans

After the play-off defeat, most Coventry fans knew that Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were likely to leave, as they were both outstanding last season and they were both in the final year of their contracts.

Of course, Gyokeres has gone to Sporting CP, and Hamer looks set to be on the move as well. Those sales were always going to be central to what Coventry could do in the window, and Robins will have been well aware of that.

Coventry have been active so far, making some shrewd signings, and you would expect more to follow once it’s clear what sort of fee they will be getting for Hamer.

Robins’ men start the season against Leicester City on August 6.