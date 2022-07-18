Coventry preparing to lose Burnley target as cost of deal revealed

Coventry City are preparing to lose playmaker Callum O’Hare with Burnley closing in on a deal worth just less than £9 million for him, TEAMtalk has revealed.

The Clarets pursuit of the 24-year-old has been ongoing for some time now as the squad revamp at Turf Moor continues.

Burnley have seen a host of key players depart after their relegation to the Championship and new manager Vincent Kompany has opted to replace them with up-and-coming talents for the most part.

Landing O’Hare would continue that trend and it appears as though a move may now be close.

TEAMtalk has revealed that the Sky Blues are now preparing to lose the attacking midfielder with Burnley close to finalising a deal worth just less than £9 million.

A product of the Aston Villa academy, O’Hare joined Coventry on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 after impressing on loan in their 2019/20 League One promotion-winning campaign.

He’s gone on to score 12 times and provide 23 assists in 135 appearances for the club and been a key figure in helping Mark Robins’ side establish themselves in the second tier.

The Verdict

Coventry won’t want to lose a key player like O’Hare this close to the start of the new season but nearly £9 million is a good fee for the 24-year-old.

The attacking midfielder still has two years left on his current deal at the Coventry Building Society Arena, having penned an extension in January, but it seems the Sky Blues are now readying themselves to lose him.

They will have until the 1st of September to reinvest that money in the squad and find a replacement via the transfer window.

It looks like another good signing for Burnley, who have had a very active summer ahead of their return to the Championship.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Burnley facts?

1 of 25 Burnley play their home games at Turf Moor True False