Coventry player secures fresh contract agreement amid Rangers and Celtic transfer interest

Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer has penned a new contract with the Sky Blues, extending his stay at the club until the summer of 2024.

The Brazil-born Dutchman joined the club back in July 2020 from PEC Zwolle, with Mark Robins’ side paying upwards of £1 million for his services.

Hamer was pretty much an ever-present for Coventry last season, featuring 42 times and scoring five goals as the Midlands club secured themselves a second straight campaign in the Championship.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Coventry City players born in?

1 of 20 Where was Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore born? Sandown Portsmouth Southampton Plymouth

The 24-year-old’s good form has continued into 2021-22 with three goals and six assists, with his latest effort coming in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat away at Swansea City.

Hamer’s consistent performances for the Sky Blues have seen him attract significant transfer attention, with FLW exclusively revealing that Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers were circling ahead of the summer window, as well as Premier League clubs Leeds and Norwich City.

However Hamer’s new deal has thrown a spanner in the works and he looks set to remain at the Coventry Building Society Arena for the foreseeable future.

The Verdict

With Hamer’s previous deal expiring in the summer of 2023, it was important for the club to try and get the combative midfielder to extend his contract.

That’s exactly what he’s done and that’s showing some loyalty to the club considering the size of some of the clubs interested in securing a transfer for him.

It’s important to stress though that just because Hamer has signed a new contract, that doesn’t mean he’s definitely remaining at City beyond the summer.

There could potentially be a release clause in the new deal that could be triggered but it’s all ifs and buts right now – Coventry fans can be excited at the prospect of seeing more of Hamer as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion.