Coventry, Millwall in Manchester United player hunt as talks are held with EFL side

Coventry City and Millwall are looking to try and take James Garner on loan from Manchester United this summer with the player having already held talks with Huddersfield Town, according to the Manchester Evening News.

It looks as though United are willing to let the player go out on loan to the EFL and get some experience at a good level in the Championship, with plenty of clubs apparently keen.

Indeed, the latest report from the MEN yesterday evening reveals that the player has held talks with the Terriers but that nothing is certain with Millwall, Coventry, Blackburn and other clubs all jockeying to try and sign him on a temporary basis.

The Verdict

Garner is a good young player and getting this next move right will be big for his career, that seems fair to say.

It seems most likely that he is going to seal a Championship move in the very near future and that could well be with Huddersfield, who he has held talks with.

Nothing is certain, though, and the likes of Millwall and Coventry will be hoping they can get some kind of foot in the door and try and convince him to move to their club instead.