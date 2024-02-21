Highlights Championship clubs like Coventry, Middlesbrough, and Hull City are monitoring Bulgarian midfielder Andrian Kraev's uncertain situation.

Kraev's refusal to sign a new deal with his current club has led to Championship sides eyeing him for a possible summer move.

The experienced 25-year-old midfielder, set to be a free agent, could be a smart addition for clubs aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Hull City are all monitoring the situation surrounding Andrian Kraev.

According to Bulgarian outlet Sportal, the 25-year-old is being linked with a move to English football ahead of the summer window.

Kraev has earned eight international caps with Bulgaria, making his debut for his country in 2022.

The midfielder has been with Levski Sofia since 2020, where he has been an important part of the first team squad.

However, he could depart the club at the end of the season with his contract set to expire this summer.

Championship interest in Andrian Kraev

Kraev has refused to sign a new deal with the Bulgarian side, which has led to him being removed from the first team squad.

This has caught the attention of multiple Championship sides, with the likes of Hull, Coventry and Boro are eyeing a move for the midfielder.

Sofia have already found a replacement for Kraev, Carlos Ohene, who joined the team last January.

The Bulgaria international’s relationship with his current club is quite sour, with the player being forced to train with the reserves.

He also missed the team’s training camp in Turkey amid this contract stand-off, with his future almost certainly set to be elsewhere.

Kraev is a defensive midfielder that could prove a smart addition to any side chasing promotion to the Premier League.

He has made 88 appearances in the Belgian top flight, contributing six goals to sides that have earned eighth and consecutive fourth place positions, as well as currently sit fifth in the table.

But a move to English football now seems to be on the cards, with the player set to be available for nothing once the season draws to a close.

Middlesbrough, Coventry and Hull are all competing for promotion to the Premier League this term, which could make an impact on Kraev’s next destination.

Hull City league position

Hull moved ahead of the Sky Blues on Tuesday night, opening a gap of three points between the two sides with a 2-1 win over fourth place Southampton.

Liam Rosenior’s side now occupy a top six position, with 13 games remaining in the campaign.

Coventry are seventh, but sit seven points clear of 13th place Middlesbrough.

Michael Carrick’s team has suffered a drop-off in form, winning just one of their last five games ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Next up for Hull is a big clash against West Brom on 24 February, while Coventry host Preston North End on 23 February.

Kraev is a seasoned international

Kraev is a very physical, experienced midfielder that could bring a lot to any of these sides.

Coventry will likely be targeting fresh faces in midfield this summer regardless of their league status, as they look to find a replacement for Liam Kelly, and potentially Ben Sheaf.

Meanwhile, Boro will also be looking to strengthen in that area, as will Hull, so it comes as no surprise to see their names mentioned in relation to someone of Kraev’s profile.

Given he will be a free agent, this could prove a very shrewd move for any of these sides if it were to come to fruition.