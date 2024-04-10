Coventry City hold on to faint hopes of reaching the Championship play-off places, but they will have to rely on favours elsewhere if they are to claim a place in the top six.

The Sky Blues were beaten by Southampton on Tuesday evening, with Kyle Walker-Peters and Che Adams' first half strikes enough to secure victory at St. Mary's despite Jake Bidwell's response in the second period.

The result leaves Mark Robins' side five points behind Norwich City having seen the Canaries draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the same evening, with Preston North End, Middlesbrough and Hull City also in contention.

That being said, preparations for next season will be underway despite the division they will be playing in next term, which is yet to be determined, with targets possibly identified to improve the squad in the summer.

Coventry will surely be monitoring Jonathan Panzo's situation at Nottingham Forest

Having been linked with Championship clubs back in January, the Sky Blues could theoretically renew their interest in Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo.

The 23-year-old former Chelsea youth product featured heavily during the Sky Blues' 2022/23 season, helping them to a fifth-placed finish and a run into the play-off final, only to be beaten by Luton Town on penalties at Wembley.

Panzo would feature 32 times in all competitions, helping Robins' side keep 14 clean sheets throughout the season before returning to the City Ground last summer.

Jonathan Panzo's 2022/23 Coventry City statistics as per Transfermarkt Apps 32 Goals 1 Clean sheets 14 Minutes played 2,304

He would go out on loan once more, this time with Cardiff City for the duration of the campaign, with his arrival considered a shrewd piece of business by the Bluebirds, having previously established himself in the second tier.

However, Panzo suffered a frustrating six-month period, failing to start a Championship game and making only four substitute appearances.

Given his lack of game time under Erol Bulut, he would return to Forest and, despite interest from other second tier clubs, he would join Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege for the remainder of the season.

The defender has since featured five times for Les Rouches since his January switch, with the Belgian side also having an option to buy, but it remains to be seen whether they will trigger that option or if Panzo will return to the East Midlands in the summer.

Jonathan Panzo could be seen as Luis Binks' replacement at Coventry City

With the season drawing to a close, Coventry loanee Luis Binks is nearing a return to his parent club - Italian outfit Bologna.

Having enjoyed a run in the side at the start of the campaign, the 22-year-old has found himself among the substitutes in recent weeks, making his first appearance in five matches after coming on as a late substitute against the Saints.

While Binks has been a solid addition to Coventry this term, he's arguably not had the same impact on the side that Panzo had last season, and having previously played for the Sky Blues, he would take little to no time in getting used to Robins' style of play once more.

A feature of the Sky Blues' play this season has been their goal-scoring threat, being matched by their defensive stability, boasting the fifth-best record in the division in terms of goals conceded.

But with those defensive displays has come interest, with it reported earlier this month that central defender Joel Latibeaudiere was subject to interest from Ajax and Sporting Lisbon, who, of course, have recently been in business following the sale of Viktor Gyokeres last summer.

Robins brushed off the claims but given those rumblings surrounding his future at the club, other options could already be being assessed heading into next term.

In regard to Panzo's future, it remains unclear what it may hold and may all be dependent on the outcome of Forest's Premier League campaign along with the result of their appeal against charges for breaching profit and sustainability rules, which could see the defender moved on for financial issues, or kept given his experience in the Championship, should they be relegated.

Either way, Coventry will be monitoring the situation closely and may be keen on a reunion with the 23-year-old, who would certainly bolster the quality of defensive options currently at Robins' disposal.