Coventry manager reacts to exit of 23-year-old player

Coventry City decided to pick up Bright Enobakhare over the summer and give the player another chance to shine with the Sky Blues but the two parties have now decided to part ways once again – and boss Mark Robins has told the Coventry Telegraph that it is ‘a shame’ that it hasn’t worked out for the player.

After a stint in East Bengal – which resulted in a solid effort of four goal contributions in 12 games for the side – the player was on the hunt for a new side in the summer transfer window.

Along came Coventry who, having worked with the youngster before, were prepared to give him another chance as a Sky Blue.

However, the attacker had yet to play for the side so far this year and there were no signs of him doing so as of yet. Now, the two have decided to part ways again and it leaves the 23-year-old once again having to track down a new team.

As a 20-year-old though he looked sharp for Coventry, bagging six goals in 18 games during his short stint on loan there. Things have changed drastically for the player since then, as he has been to Greece and India before arriving back in England with Mark Robins’ side.

However, their journey together has now come to an end again – and the Coventry boss has admitted to the Coventry Telegraph that his level ‘just wasn’t there’ and claimed it was a ‘real shame’ that things didn’t pan out between the two of them.

He said: “When we were talking about doing it and bringing him in we knew he was enigmatic and someone who needed to come in and get to a level to start with. But, as it turned out, it just wasn’t there, so I wish him all the best with whatever he decides to do.

“It’s a shame but that is what it is and sometimes it’s not always for them, for whatever reason. He may well go and pop up somewhere else and I hope he does because he’s a talented player.”

The former Wolves attacker did show promise earlier on in his career during his various spells out on loan and even featured for his parent side 21 times in the year they claimed the Championship title.

However, the English side ultimately decided to let go of the player and since then, he has been on the lookout for a new place to call home. It doesn’t look like it will be at Coventry but there could certainly be a team out there for him.

The Verdict

Bright Enobakhare has shown signs of being a very talented player, especially back in his Wolves days and it is therefore sad to see him being left without a team. Another side is sure to pick him up somewhere and give him the chance he needs but it was probably the correct decision for Coventry to let him go.

With the Sky Blues flying high in the Championship right now, there isn’t a lot of room for him in the team and he is probably better served trying to get gametime elsewhere. If he can replicate his form of old, then a new team will sign him up in no time.