Coventry lining up summer move for international goalkeeper

Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper Matija Sarkic has emerged as a transfer target for Coventry City this summer, per the Coventry Telegraph.

Mark Robins is looking to freshen up his goalkeeping ranks for next season, with neither Ben Wilson or Marko Marosi being fully convincing between the sticks for the Sky Blues in 2020-21.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Christian Walton was linked with a move to the Ricoh Arena by The Sun on Sunday (May 16, page 59), but it looks like Robins is exploring other targets as well.

23-year-old Sarkic has been capped once for the Montenegro national team and has yet to make an appearance for Wolves since signing last year, instead spending last season on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Sarkic was favoured ahead of Harry Burgoyne at Salop when he was fit and played 29 times in all competitions, but his season was ended early due to a quad muscle injury.

Standing at 6 ft 5 in, Sarkic would bring a physical presence that Ben Wilson perhaps lacks and the fact he kept 11 clean sheets in his 29 League One starts would also bring some confidence that Sarkic is Championship quality.

The Verdict

Any move for Sarkic would likely be a loan deal, but it seems to be the kind of signing that Coventry should be looking to make.

Robins used the loan market well last season by snagging Brighton centre-back Leo Ostigard on loan and also bringing in Matty James from Leicester midway through the campaign – both players were a big success.

With the goalkeeping position at the Sky Blues being an area of potential concern, a solid, commanding figure will be needed and from what he showed at Shrewsbury last season, it looks like Sarkic could make that step up a level next season.