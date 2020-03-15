Coventry legend gives prediction on season solution in light of recent events

Coventry City legend Steve Ogrizovic has stated that he thinks the European Championships should be postponed in order to allow sides to complete the season in the summer.

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused major leagues across the world to shut down including the MLS, La Liga and Serie A. The English League announced on Friday that they’d postpone games until the 3rd of April and reassess the situation then.

Coventry are currently sat top of League One and are seven points clear of third-placed Oxford United as they look to try and achieve promotion to the Championship.

If the season were to voided then they’d be once again playing their football in League One next campaign, although Ogrizovic doesn’t believe that will be the case and expects the rest of the season to be played out in the summer months.

Speaking to Coventry Live, Ogrizovic said: “My thoughts at this moment are that it probably will go on longer than three weeks.

“I think the European Championships will probably be suspended this year and that might give them a little bit of space to extend the season. I don’t see any reason why they can’t do that, put the Euros back a year.

“I think that will definitely happen and it would give football an opportunity to play in May and June to try to clear the calendar.”

The verdict

It’s interesting hearing other people’s thoughts on the situation but the reality is that we don’t know what’s going to happen over the next few months and it is worrying for football fans.

Health obviously comes first, but it will be good to have some clarity in the coming weeks as to what’s going to happen with the football season in the long-term.

It is likely that the Euros won’t happen this summer, which is quite understandable as it would give time for the season to finish should the Coronavirus outbreak die down.

Coventry will hope that whatever happens, they’re playing in the Championship come the start of the next season.