As Coventry City supporters head down to Wembley for this afternoon's play-off final, those travelling from the Midlands via Avanti West Coast trains have been told to keep their ears peeled for some 'special Tannoy announcements'.

On the club's official Twitter page, a video has emerged of fan favourite and Championship goalkeeper of the season Ben Wilson reading out the key announcements for Sky Blues fans on route to London, as well as details for after the match, by which point many fans will be hoping the journey back is a party atmosphere as the club aim to reach the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

This isn't the only memorable moment Wilson has given the Coventry fans this season, keeping 22 clean sheets along with being the unlikeliest of goalscorers, popping up in stoppage time to equalise against Blackburn Rovers last month.

Avanti have also shown their support to Coventry regarding this partnership, replying with "One way tickets to the Premier League are available from the ticket office within the station #PUSB!"

This also comes after many fans travelling with Chiltern Railways direct to Wembley Stadium have been urged to make alternative travel arrangements after the company announced that trains after the match are 'severely over-subscribed' , particularly after the final whistle which could see many fans stranded if they are unable to make such arrangements. This has understandably caused a lot of frustration to those affected, particularly regarding the time this announcement was made, at 11:50PM on Friday night.

Will Coventry fans see their team win promotion this afternoon?

This afternoon's play-off final has been one of the tightest to call in recent seasons, despite Luton finishing 11 points ahead of the Sky Blues in the regular season.

Although they don't come into the game as favourites, this will not deter Mark Robins and his players from completing one of the most incredible revivals seen in English football, as only five years ago this week they defeated Exeter City 3-1 in the League Two play-off final.

Despite having such a unity and spirit within the squad, it is hard to look past the talents of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres as to who could produce a moment of brilliance to swing the end result in Coventry's favour.