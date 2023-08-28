Highlights Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien is attracting interest from several Championship sides.

Leeds have been linked previously this summer, whilst Coventry, Middlesbrough and Ipswich are now reported to have enquired over a loan deal.

Nottingham Forest prefer a permanent sale, or including an obligation to purchase in any loan deal, reports claim.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, clubs across the EFL are entering the final days in which they can improve their squads ahead of the rest of the season.

As such, the closer the deadline, the more frantic transfer activity tends to become.

In terms of a move to the Championship, it appears one name to keep an eye on is Lewis O'Brien.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer, with Daniel Farke keen to improve his midfield options, and Forest willing to sell.

It now appears, though, that the Whites face strong Championship competition for his signature.

Which clubs have been linked with Lewis O'Brien?

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, three further Championship sides have now entered the race to land O'Brien from Forest, rivalling Leeds in doing so.

These clubs are said to be Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

It appears that all of these clubs have made enquiries regarding a loan deal for O'Brien, but Nixon reports that Nottingham Forest want either a permanent sale this summer, or the obligation of a purchase at the end of any loan deal they may entertain.

Interestingly, and potentially in a blow to Leeds' efforts of signing O'Brien, Nixon claims that they do not want to commit to an eventual purchase.

As was the case in January, Nixon speculates that O'Brien could once again be left out of their Premier League squad, so it could be in the Premier League side's interest to do the best available deal ahead of the transfer deadline.

How long does Lewis O'Brien have left on his contract at Nottingham Forest?

Although any move that would see him play regulalry would surely be welcomed by O'Brien, the fact he is tied down at Forest for so long would surely mean he would favour a permanent switch this summer.

Indeed, having only made the move to the City Ground last summer, and having inked a contract until 2026, O'Brien is still contracted there for a further three years.

How much do Nottingham Forest want for Lewis O'Brien?

With Nottingham Forest preferring a permanent sale, reports suggest that they have a very clear asking price in mind when it comes to the 24-year-old.

Indeed, earlier this month it was claimed that the Premier League side were demanding a £10 million fee when Sheffield United were showing an interest.

That sort of figure would be quite the sum to cough up for a Championship side, although we have seen that some sides this year have been willing to splash the cash.

Where would be a good destination for Lewis O'Brien?

In all honesty, any of the sides linked with him could be a good destination.

I do think that Leeds United or Coventry City in particular could be great destinations, though.

Leeds' midfield is looking thin and inexperienced at this stage following the departure of several players this summer, and O'Brien would surely see plenty of game time.

Meanwhile, at Coventry, having lost Gus Hamer, they are looking for a new star midfielder. Could O'Brien perhaps fill those very big boots?

We have seen at Huddersfield - with form that got him a move to the Premier League in the first place - that O'Brien is a class act at Championship level, and he will certainly be a strong addition wherever he ends up.