Coventry in transfer swoop for ‘highly-rated’ 18-year-old player

Coventry City are set to add to their left-back options next season after having a bid accepted for Josh Reid from Ross County, according to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph.

18-year-old Reid joined County’s academy as a child and made his first-team breakthrough this season, despite starting twice for the club in the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2019.

Reid has been mostly ever-present at Victoria Park during the current campaign, making 20 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, and has attracted interest from multiple potential suitors.

But it looks to be the Sky Blues of the EFL Championship that are going to win the race for his signature, with Joseph reporting that Reid will commence talks on personal terms with Coventry this weekend.

As part of the deal though Reid will return to the Scottish club on loan for the rest of the season, which seems ideal for his development considering it’s his first season of regular senior football.

Godden? Hamer? – Can you name which Coventry City player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored Coventry's only goal in their EFL Cup win over MK Dons this season? Matt Godden Tyler Walker Amadou Bakayoko Maxime Biamou

That also makes sense because Mark Robins has Sam McCallum and Ryan Giles as options at left wing-back, but both are only loanees from Norwich and Wolves respectively, hence the Coventry boss moving for a more permanent option for next season.

But the bid being made public could bring other clubs into the equation, with a deal being a long way from being secured just yet.

The Verdict

Without knowing too much about Reid, this seems like a promising deal for Coventry.

You don’t become a regular starter in the Scottish Premiership – whatever you think about the quality of the league – without being a half-decent player, and Reid has all the time in the world to improve and add to his game.

The Sky Blues seem to be getting in there ahead of anyone else but they may now have to worry that other clubs will come sniffing now their interest has been made public.