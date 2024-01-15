Highlights Charlton Athletic's poor start to 2024 has hindered their chances of a top-six finish this season.

Michael Appleton will be looking for his team to gain momentum in the second half of the season.

The potential dream 11 lineup for Charlton includes notable players such as Louie Watson and Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Charlton Athletic haven't made the best start to 2024, winning just one point from a possible nine in their last three league games.

They may have faced some difficult opponents, but they had the home advantage in two of these games and were favourites to secure all three points against Port Vale on the road.

At this stage, it doesn't look as though they have any hope of securing a top-six finish at the end of the season and that will disappoint them, especially when you consider the calibre of some of the players they have at their disposal.

League One Table (12th-14th) As of 14th January P GD Pts 12 Lincoln City 27 0 33 13 Charlton Athletic 26 1 30 14 Wycombe Wanderers 26 -5 30

However, they can only look forward and Michael Appleton will want to see his side enjoy a successful second half of the season to give them plenty of momentum ahead of next season.

He will need a good team to get the best possible results though.

And we take a look at the potential dream 11 Appleton could have at his disposal once the January transfer window has closed.

GK: Harry Isted

Ashley Maynard-Brewer may have been heavily involved this term - but he certainly has his critics.

Isted, who was excellent at Barnsley last term, could be a good alternative to have in goal and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him starting regularly at some point.

LB: Terell Thomas

Both Tayo Edun and Thomas can operate here, but the latter may offer more solidity in defence and deserves the opportunity to start regularly.

Appearing in this position earlier this season, the ex-AFC Wimbledon man could be a good solution to have on the left-hand side.

CB: Macaulay Gillesphey

Gillesphey has signed for the club from Plymouth Argyle this month - and could make an excellent impact at The Valley.

If he can help to make the Addicks more solid, he will have done his job.

CB: Lloyd Jones

With Michael Hector out of action, Jones is a good player to have in central defence and could be a good partner for Gillesphey.

Jones himself only joined Charlton in the summer.

RB: Femi Seriki

The right-back spot is a tricky one - but after seeing aspects of Tennai Watson's against Peterborough United - the Addicks may need to address this area.

Seriki is a player who can get forward well and will have a point to prove considering his lack of game time at Sheffield United this term.

He could be a suitable loan or permanent addition - but bringing him in on loan to see how he adapts may be a good option.

CDM: George Dobson

Dobson always gives his all for the shirt and is a good player to have in the middle of the park.

New midfield signings may have come in - but he should probably retain his starting spot for now.

CDM: Conor Coventry

Signing Coventry was a major boost for the Addicks and he has already made a good impression at The Valley.

It would be difficult to see him not starting regularly in the coming weeks and months if he can stay injury-free.

CAM: Louie Watson

Watson is someone who can offer Appleton's team something in the final third.

With Dobson and Coventry behind him, that could give him the license to push forward and support the front three.

LW: Corey Blackett-Taylor

Blackett-Taylor has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with his contract expiring this year.

If the Addicks can retain him though, that would be a major boost for Appleton who will richly benefit from his presence.

RW: Tyreece Campbell

Campbell has been a very useful player for Charlton this term, registering four goals and seven assists in 30 competitive appearances this term.

That record is enough to earn him a starting spot in this team.

ST: Alfie May

May has been an asset in the EFL for some time now, shining at Cheltenham Town and doing well at The Valley too.

Registering 20 goals in all competitions this term, Appleton can't afford to leave him out of his first 11 when he's fit.