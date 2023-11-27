Highlights Coventry City are interested in signing Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei for a hefty fee of £3m in the January transfer window.

Adjei is a physically strong and talented defender who has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Celtic, Rangers, Sunderland, and Preston.

While a center-back may not be Coventry's priority, signing Adjei would be a shrewd investment and could provide the team with the tools to improve their performance at this level.

Coventry City are interested in signing £3m-rated Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei in the January transfer window.

Who is Nathaniel Adjei?

The 21-year-old, who has represented Ghana at youth level, joined Hammarby’s feeder club in 2021 before making the step-up to the senior side a year later.

And, he has established himself as one of the top prospects in the Swedish league with his performances in the previous campaign.

Adjei is a physically strong defender, and he is also capable in possession, which is why he is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Coventry join race for Nathaniel Adjei

It has been claimed that Celtic and Rangers have been tracking Adjei at points this season, whilst Sunderland and Preston have been credited with an interest as well, with North End thought to be particularly keen.

However, in a fresh update, the Sun has revealed that the Sky Blues are pushing hard to sign Adjei, and their willingness to stump up the cash to Hammarby could make them favourites for his signature.

“Mark Robins has joined the chase for Hammarby centre-half Nathaniel Adjei. The Coventry boss has funds and hopes to beat off rivals Preston.

“Adjei, 21, will cost a hefty fee. But Coventry are hoping to make an offer that gives his Swedish club something to ponder. They want around £3m for the Ghanaian.”

Would this be a good signing for Coventry?

After a busy summer that followed their play-off heartbreak at Wembley against Luton, patience was always going to be required this season for Coventry.

There was a high turnover of players in the previous window, with influential duo Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres moving on, and the new recruits need time to settle.

Some will argue Coventry are in a false position given how they’ve played this season, but the reality is the results do show that there are areas they need to improve.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

A centre-back maybe shouldn’t be the priority, but in Adjei the Midlands outfit would be getting someone who has the tools to be a top player at this level, and he has the potential to get even better.

So, it could turn out to be a shrewd investment, and he would fit the profile for the type of player that the recruitment team want to bring in at Coventry.

What next for Coventry?

You can be sure the transfer talk is bubbling away in the background, but the priority for Robins is football, and he will be hoping the impressive 3-0 win at Millwall on Saturday is a turning point.

That was a fantastic result for the Sky Blues, and even though they are 20th in the table, it won’t be long until they start looking up instead of down if they pick up some form.

They will take encouragement from the fact they were slow starters last season, and it’s clear there is a lot of talent in Robins’ squad, but they haven’t fully clicked yet.

Coventry are back in action on Tuesday when they host Plymouth Argyle.