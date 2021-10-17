Coventry fans should love Tyler Walker’s comments after netting against Blackburn

Coventry City striker Tyler Walker has spoken to the club’s media about the “massive competition” for places that exists at the club at the moment.

Walker, who started his second game of the Championship season during yesterday’s 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers, netted his first of the season in the 62nd minute to halve the deficit, before Thomas Kaminski’s own goal restored parity just six minutes later.

The Sky Blues also have Viktor Gyokeres, Martyn Waghorn and Matt Godden as senior options within the squad, as well as the rapidly progressing Fabio Tavares.

Speaking to the club’s media about the forward options that the club possess, Walker said: “Theres massive competition for places everywhere in the team, you’ve just got to take your opportunity and I hope I’ve done that today, you need that competition to push each other and make sure we don’t relax.

“When the teams been doing as well as it has, you can’t say anything, you’ve just got to praise the boys and help when they need it and push them in training, that’s what competitions about at the end of the day.

“When there’s four strikers, you need to take every opportunity you can, things happen in football you can’t foresee and at the minute it’s one of those things that’s unfortunate, you’ve just got to take it when you can.”

The verdict

Sky Blues fans should love these comments from Walker as it shows the quality they’ve got up top at the moment.

Walker is a very strong option to have in the Championship, and the fact that he has not seen much Championship football this season just goes to show how good Gyokeres and Waghorn have been thus far.

Having competition levels like these can only boost Coventry as the season progresses. The four senior options will continue to push each other and ensure that none of them can slack off.

Tavares also seems like he could be an excellent option in the future, and keeping him close to the first team will only aid his progression.

In another side who are not as blessed with quality strikers like Coventry are, then Tavares might have seen a lot more game time.