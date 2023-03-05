Coventry eyeing potential seven-figure transfer agreement with Burnley

Coventry City want to make centre back Luke McNally’s loan move from Burnley permanent, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

McNally only joined Burnley from Oxford United back in the summer transfer window, arriving for a reported £2million.

But after making just four appearances for the Clarets in the first half of this season, he was allowed to join Championship rivals Coventry in the January window.

Since then, the 23-year-old has featured seven times for the Sky Blues, helping them mount a late push for the play-offs, and it now seems as though a longer term move to the CBS Arena could be on the cards.

According to this latest update, Coventry are now hopeful of buying McNally in the summer transfer window, with the club said to be talking about a possible deal.

It is thought they would also have to pay around £2million to secure his services, and hope that the player himself is open to such a move.

McNally signed a four-year contract with Burnley back in the summer, meaning they are in a strong position to negotiate any offers Coventry or anyone else makes for his services at the end of this season.

The Verdict

This is a move that would seem to make sense for Coventry if they can get it done.

They never replaced Dominic Hyam after his summer departure, and although McNally has filled that void in the second half of the season, that will emerge again when his loan deal expires.

A centre back should therefore be on the agenda for the Sky Blues in the summer, and given he can do a good job for the club, and now knows it well, you can understand why a long term stay for McNally would be high on their agenda.

Indeed, with Burnley looking well set for promotion to the Premier League, you imagine the 23-year-old would struggle for game time at Turf Moor next season, meaning this could work for all involved.