Coventry enter fresh contract talks with 25-year-old

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has confirmed that the club are in talks with defender Dom Hyam over a fresh contract.

Hyam has been at the Sky Blues since 2017, signing on a free transfer having been released by Reading and he’s been a regular fixture for the club in the last three seasons.

He was impressive in his debut Championship season in 2020-21, appearing 43 times and an automatic extension was triggered to keep him around for another campaign.

24 questions about some of Coventry City’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 1. Did Dion Dublin score more than 50 goals for the club? Yes No

Robins though is keen to tie the Scot down to a longer deal though after playing every minute of all seven league fixtures so far this season.

The 25-year-old has played 130 times in the league for Coventry and an extended contract would take that figure even further, and it’s something that the club are seemingly looking to tie up as quickly as possible and his manager has spoken out on the current state of play.

“We’re talking to Dominic’s representatives as we speak, so hopefully that can get resolved,” Robins said, per the Coventry Telegraph.

“I like how he’s started the season.

“He has, at this moment in time, gone above the levels he’s put in, and there looks like there’s still improvement there, so yes, hopefully we can get that tied down.”

The Verdict

With less than a year remaining on his current deal, it’s a smart ploy to try and get Hyam’s contract extended early in the season.

He’s performing at a much higher level this season than in the past and Coventry would do well to capitalise on that before vultures sniff a bargain and come circling.

At 25 years old, Hyam still has time to develop and if he’s performing to the standard he is this season then who knows how far he can still go.

Having spent four successful seasons with the club already, Hyam will no doubt be keen to extend his time at the CBS Arena and you can imagine a deal will be struck pretty soon.