Coventry confirm transfer agreement with Aston Villa

Coventry City have now confirmed that they have lost young talent Thierry Katsukunya to their Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

It was reported yesterday by The Athletic that the Premier League side were set to swoop for the 16-year-old Sky Blues defender for a ‘significant’ six-figure fee.

Described as ‘tall and athletic’, Katsukunya was scouted by Villa and impressed enough for the top flight side to make an approach for his services.

With Katsukunya being just 16, he was not tied down to a professional contract by Coventry, meaning that Villa were free to swoop for his services as long as compensation is paid to the Championship outfit.

Katsukunya becomes the latest in a long line of young players from Midlands clubs taken by Villa recently – the most recent ones being Finn Azaz and Tim Iroegbunam from West Bromwich Albion, and whilst not coming directly from The Hawthorns, Louie Barry was once a Baggie before he moved to Barcelona and then returned to England.

The Verdict

This will be a disappointing loss for Coventry as Katsukunya clearly has some potential.

But when a player is 16 years old they’re not guaranteed to turn out into the player they may be touted as becoming right now, so only time will tell as to whether the youngster fulfils that.

Villa are a club though that gives young players a chance when they’re ready – Carney Chukwuemeka, Jacob Ramsey and others have had first-team opportunities in 2021 and Katsukunya could be that in a few years.

However you’d imagine his first-team opportunities would be more apparent at Coventry in a couple of years but the club will profit anyway from any potential sale from Villa as they have confirmed, so they will have a vested interested in his development.