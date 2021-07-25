Coventry City’s transfer stance over Norwich City player becomes clearer

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has told Coventry Live that he is willing to give Norwich City centre back Rocky Bushiri more time to impress whilst on trial with the Sky Blues.

The Midlands club are currently in the market for a new central defender and have taken the 21-year-old on trial from the Canaries with a view to potentially loaning the youngster this season.

Bushiri only returned to Carrow Road this summer after spending the campaign just gone on loan at KAS Eupen and KV Mechelen respectively and will now be looking to do enough to earn a move to the Ricoh Arena.

Speaking recently about the Belgian defender, Robins was quick to state the following over the chances of the club signing him this term:

“I think he’s short, but he’s 21 years of age and there’s a lot of potential there.

“He will play again next week so we will see a little bit more of him. But he’s been injured, had an operation on his knee, I think it was cartilage, so that should be healed.

“He needs to do some training because he’s not fit and that seems to be the issue around him at this moment in time.

“But he’s very, very quick and he’s very powerful. He’s raw and rash at times. His understanding of the game in terms of how we play needs some work but, ultimately, it’s about what I can do in terms of value for money.

“There’s some money that I have got available to spend and I want to spend it as wisely as I possibly can do.

“For me there’s glaring areas we need to improve, and we will do.”

Bushiri is yet to have made his Norwich City debut since joining the club back in the summer of 2019 and appears set to head out on loan once more.

The 21-year-old currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Premier League side at present.

The Verdict

Coventry clearly need a new centre back and I think Bushiri could be the type of player that they need to pick up over the next few weeks.

There would be little risk around signing him on loan and I think he is someone who could come in and fill in well for the loss of Leo Ostigard.

The young Belgian has a point to prove on English shores after spending a lot of time on loan abroad and I think this would be a big chance for him to impress Daniel Farke and Mark Robins.

It feels like a no brainer for the Sky Blues and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he completes the move to the Midlands in the near future.