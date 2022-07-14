Coventry City’s transfer stance on 21-year-old midfielder becomes clearer

Coventry City are not currently actively pursuing a deal for Derby County midfielder Max Bird, according to Coventry Live.

A report from Football Insider earlier this week suggested that the Sky Blues were lining up a move for the 21-year-old.

However, although Bird is believed to be on Coventry’s radar, the Championship are not expected to test Derby’s resolve with an offer at this stage of the transfer window.

It is understood that Coventry will only alter their transfer stance if one of their key players in this particular area of the pitch moves on to pastures new in the coming weeks.

As per The Sun, Fulham are keen on signing Gustavo Hamer from the Sky Blues as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, fellow Coventry midfielder Callum O’Hare is the subject of a great deal of interest from Burnley.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, the Clarets are making progress in this particular pursuit.

Bird is set to feature in the third-tier next season following Derby’s relegation to this division earlier this year.

Whereas the Rams have parted ways with a host of players this summer, they will not be in a rush to sell Bird due to the fact that his current deal at Pride Park is set to run until 2024.

The Verdict

When you consider that Coventry will be reluctant to cash in on key players like O’Hare and Hamer this summer, a move for Bird is now looking extremely unlikely as the club cannot afford to purchase him without selling some of their assets.

Given that Bird managed to record a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.70 in the Championship for Derby last season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if another team from this division decides to submit an offer for him.

Having already bolstered his squad by securing the services of Kasey Palmer, Callum Doyle and Jonathan Panzo, it will be interesting to see whether Robins is able to draft in some more players between now and the end of the window.

By nailing his transfer recruitment, Robins could potentially guide the Sky Blues to a relatively positive start to the new campaign.