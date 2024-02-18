Highlights Mark Robins ranks third among Coventry City's top managers in terms of games won, with 130 wins by the end of the 2022/23 season.

Gordon Milne, with 150 wins, and Harry Storer, with 255 wins, are the top two managers in the club's history.

Coventry City fans hope that Robins can secure a play-off spot and guide the team to promotion to the Premier League.

Coventry City are a club who have enjoyed an impressive rise in fortune over the last few years, as they won promotion from League Two to League One in 2018, before a subsequent promotion to the Championship in 2020.

The Sky Blues completed these recent feats under the guidance of current manager Mark Robins, but where does he rank among the club's top nine managers in order of games won?

Football League World ranks the Sky Blues' top nine managers in order of games won:

Coventry City's top 9 managers in terms of games won Manager Wins Harry Storer 255 Gordon Milne 150 Mark Robins 130* Jimmy Hill 125 Billy Frith 111 Gordon Strachan 70 Noel Cantwell 69 Albert Evans 54 James Kerr 51 *Until end of 2022/23 season

9 James Kerr

Kerr managed the Sky Blues from 1925-1928, and picked up 51 wins during the 157 games he oversaw at the club in the Second Division, Third Division North and Third Division South.

During his managerial career, Kerr became Walsall boss following his Sky Blues departure from 1928-1929 and also had a four-year spell at Norwich City from 1929-1933.

8 Albert Evans

Evans was Kerr's immediate predecessor at the Sky Blues, and won 54 matches for the club as he presided over 181 games from 1920-1924.

The Englishman did not manage at any club other than the Sky Blues, but he enjoyed spells at both Aston Villa and West Brom during his playing days.

7 Noel Cantwell

The Irishman spent five years in charge of the Sky Blues, winning 69 games in a spell of 213 matches which lasted from 1967-1972, before joining Peterborough United.

Following his spell at Posh, Cantwell departed England in 1977 to manage New England Tea Men in the North American Soccer League, where he would also go on to manage Jacksonville Tea Men, from 1980-1982, before returning to Posh in 1986.

6 Gordon Strachan

Strachan may be better known for his time as Scotland manager between 2013 and 2017, but he was a pretty successful manager at the Sky Blues, winning 70 games at the club, having overseen 214 matches in the Midlands from 1996-2001.

The 1997/98 season overseen by Strachan was a particularly memorable one for the Sky Blues faithful as the club finished 11th in the Premier League, and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

5 Billy Frith

Frith won a total of 111 games in charge of the Sky Blues across two different spells, initially winning 27 games during a 76 match period between 1947 and 1948.

He would go on to manage Stafford Rangers, before returning to City in 1957 as he won a further 84 games for the Sky Blues before leaving for the second and final time in 1961, following a stint which lasted 211 games.

4 Jimmy Hill

Hill is one of the most successful managers in the Sky Blues' history, hence his statue outside the Coventry Building Society Arena, which was erected in 2011.

He managed City from 1961-1967, winning an impressive 125 games in 282 matches, as he won the Third Division title in 1964 and the Second Division title in 1967.

Hill returned to the Sky Blues in 1975 as a director, and would later become chairman.

3 Mark Robins

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the Sky Blues' recent rise through the divisions of the EFL, current manager Robins has a top-three spot in the list of City managers with the highest number of wins, and had won 130 games for the club by the end of the 2022/23 season, including the 17 he won in a short spell from 2012-2013.

The 54-year-old's number of wins for the Sky Blues is increasing as the current season progresses, while his side's fans will hope that he wins as many games as possible to secure a play-off spot.

Robins would return in 2017 and earned his team promotion from League Two via the play-offs in 2018, as the Sky Blues defeated Exeter City 3-1 in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Sky Blues would go on to earn promotion to the Championship in 2020, and reached the Championship play-off final in 2023, where they lost on penalties to Luton Town.

The CBS Arena faithful will hope that this season their side can go one further, and earn promotion to the Premier League, which would further cement Robins' legendary status in Coventry.

Robins' total wins are paused at the end of 2022/23 and will be updated at the conclusion of 2023/24, or at the time he leaves the club.

2 Gordon Milne

Milne was Sky Blues manager from 1974-1981, taking charge of 436 matches and winning 150, a number of wins Robins will have to eclipse in the coming weeks should City finish in the play-off spots at the end of this season.

Milne managed the Sky Blues in the First Division, but would join local rivals Leicester City in 1982, while he is arguably more famous for his playing career, having made over 230 appearances for Liverpool between 1960 and 1967.

1 Harry Storer

Storer deservedly sits top of the list, after overseeing 255 victories for the Sky Blues across two separate spells from 1931-1945 and 1948-1953.

During his time at City, Storer won the 1936 Third Division South title, and remarkably, he was a first-class cricket player for Derbyshire from 1920-1936, while he also played football for Grimsby Town, Derby County and Burnley.