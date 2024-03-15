Highlights Coventry City has a history of successful play-off finishes in the Championship.

Recent record signings like Haji Wright and Ellis Simms are proving valuable for the team.

Former record signings Craig Bellamy and Robbie Keane have had illustrious careers in football.

Coventry City will be hoping to make it two seasons in succession where they have finished in the Championship play-offs.

The Sky Blues made a slow start to this season, just like the 2022/23 campaign, but have rediscovered their form and are now fighting for a top-six spot.

Mark Robins’s men had a very busy summer transfer window, as the club lost Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres in big-money moves, and therefore, replacements were needed.

The Championship club went on to spend a significant amount of that money they received, with some of their signings costing the club a decent amount of money.

So, with that, here at Football League World, we have decided to look at Coventry’s top six record signings and where each player is now…

Haji Wright

Coventry signed Haji Wright from Turkish side Antalyaspor in the summer transfer window, in a deal that broke their club transfer record.

It was reported that the Sky Blues paid £7.7 million (9m Euros) for the USA international, as a replacement for Gyokeres.

This was the 25-year-old’s first move to England, with him spending his career before this move in the USA, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, and Turkey.

The forward has scored goals throughout his career, with him netting 15 in the Turkish league last season.

Wright has settled into life in the Championship reasonably well, and he will hope he can help fire the side to the play-offs.

Ellis Simms

Next in the list of record arrivals is fellow Coventry striker Ellis Simms, who was signed by the club in the summer transfer window as well.

The Sky Blues brought Simms to the club before Wright, and it is believed that the deal for the forward could rise to £8 million.

The 23-year-old was a wanted man during the summer, as his short loan spell at Sunderland last season caught the attention of potential suitors.

Simms played the second half of last season at Everton, but the striker struggled in front of goal, and the Premier League side decided to sell him that summer.

The Sky Blues won the race, and after a slow start to his Coventry career, Simms looks to have found his feet and is playing now, as he’s done in previous loan spells across the EFL.

Craig Bellamy

For a long time, it was Craig Bellamy that was Coventry’s record signing, as he cost the club £6 million after joining from Norwich City in 2000.

This was the Welsh international’s first big money move in his career, and it was a reasonably successful spell.

Bellamy stayed with the Sky Blues for just a single season, scoring six goals in 34 Premier League appearances. He then departed the club the next summer, with Newcastle United winning the race for his signature.

The winger then played for a host of other clubs, including Celtic, Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester City, and Cardiff City.

Bellamy retired in 2014 and has since got into coaching, where he worked with Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and is now the Belgian’s assistant manager at Burnley.

Bellamy is hoping he can help this Burnley side beat the drop and have another season in the top flight.

Robbie Keane

Just like Bellamy, Robbie Keane also arrived at the club in a deal worth £6 million.

The Republic of Ireland international was at the club a year prior to when Bellamy signed, but like the Welshman, he spent just a year with the Sky Blues.

Keane scored 12 goals in 31 Premier League appearances, and that form earned him an impressive move to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

After leaving Coventry, Keane went on to play for some big-name sides, including Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham, LA Galaxy, and Aston Villa.

The forward retired from football in 2018 and has since gone into coaching, holding roles with the Republic of Ireland, Middlesbrough, and Leeds United.

Keane is now manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv, and he is on course to get his team into the Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

Robbie Keane's stats per club, as per Transfermarkt Teams Apps Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur 306 122 32 LA Galaxy 165 104 41 Wolves 77 25 4 Leeds United 56 18 2 Coventry City 34 12 1 Liverpool 28 7 5 Celtic 19 16 2 Inter Milan 15 3 2 ATK 11 8 0 West Ham 10 2 1 Aston Villa 7 3 1

Lee Hughes

Lee Hughes joined Coventry in 2001 following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Sky Blues exercised an option in the player’s contract, with them paying exactly £5,000,001 to sign him from West Brom.

His signing for Coventry was a disappointment, as he scored just 15 goals during his time there and was sold back to the Baggies a year later.

Later on, Hughes found himself in prison for causing death by dangerous driving. Not long after Hughes went on to play the majority of the rest of his career in the lower leagues, retiring in 2022 after playing for Stourport for under a season.

Mustapha Hadji

Coventry signed Mustapha Hadji from Spanish side Deportivo la Coruna in 1999 for what was believed to be around £4 million.

It was the striker’s first spell in English football, but Hadji only lasted 18 months at the club, during which he scored 13 goals in 68 appearances.

He left the Sky Blues and joined Aston Villa, but the forward struggled to get his career back on track, and it ended in 2010 when he announced his retirement.

Since finishing football, Hadi got into coaching, where he was first assistant at Qatar-based Umm Salal.

Then, for eight years, Hadji was an assistant for the Morocco national team, but he was dismissed from that role, and later he was given a five-year ban from coaching after reportedly forging an A-standard coaching licence.