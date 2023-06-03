Coventry City fans turned up loud and proud to Wembley recently to watch their team try and secure a place in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years - but they ultimately just fell short by the narrowest of margins.

The Sky Blues and Luton Town could not be separated after 120 minutes of football, meaning that penalties had to decide which club would take their place in the top flight of English football for the 2023-24 season.

And unfortunately for Fankaty Dabo, his penalty that was blazed over the bar meant that it was the Hatters that succeeded and not City, but there was plenty of reasons to be proud of Mark Robins' side from the terraces.

There will have no doubt been some famous faces watching on from either Wembley or afar - but who are Coventry's six most famous supporters? Let's take a look

Famous Coventry City fans:

Steve Beaton

Despite now being based in Norfolk, Beaton is Coventry born and bred and supports his local club to boot.

Beaton's biggest achievement came in 1996 when he became the BDO World Darts Champion, and some 27 years later he's still going at a good level and is ranked inside the PDC's top 64 players at the age of 59.

Eddie Jordan

One of two Motorsport personalities who are Cov fans, Jordan was born in Dublin but is a Sky Blue at heart and has been for a number of years.

Jordan owned the Jordan Grand Prix F1 team between 1991 and 2005 before selling on to Midland Group, and he was then a regular pundit on the BBC's F1 coverage for a number of years.

Richard Keys

One of the most well-known faces for a while on British sports television, Keys was the main anchor for Sky Sports' Premier League coverage from its inception in 1992 until 2011.

Following his controversial departure from Sky Sports, Keys has been working alongside Andy Gray in the Middle East for Al Jazeera and BeIN Sports.

Keys has made no secret of his support for his hometown club Coventry and magnanimously tweeted following the play-off final that it was a deserved victory for Luton.

Brian McFadden

One part of the famous, award-winning Irish boyband Westlife, McFadden is a Coventry fan despite hailing from Dublin.

McFadden has two teams with Manchester United being one of them, but he revealed years ago that he also became a Coventry supporter as a teenager through family connections.

Christian Horner

Horner is one of the most well-known faces in the world of F1 as the Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, where he has been since 2005.

Born in nearby Leamington Spa, the 49-year-old has made his allegiances to the Sky Blyes clear on a number of occasions, including when telling Sky Sports he'd let Man City maestro Kevin De Bruyne drive a Red Bull F1 car if he signed for the club!

Tom Grennan

Grennan, whilst growing up a Manchester United fan, has adopted Coventry City in recent years, becoming a fan in around 2018 and has seen them rise up the leagues to come close to a Premier League return.

The 27-year-old Bedford-born singer has had multiple top 10 hits in the UK charts in his career so far and his 'Found What I've Been Looking For' tune was previously the anthem for Sky Sports Super Sunday.