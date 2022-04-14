Coventry City’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Coventry City are a club with a fine history stretching back well over 130 years.

Through those years, the club have been fortunate to have some prolific forwards on their books, with the likes of Dion Dublin, Robbie Keane, and Cyrille Regis all wearing sky blue at some point in their career.

In the Sky Bet Championship this season, it is Viktor Gyokeres and Matt Godden who have been tasked with scoring the goals for the Sky Blues, with the two strikers having scored 16 goals and 12 goals respectively.

With that being said, though, instead of taking a look at a list of their greatest goalscorers, we thought we’d take a look at a list of the youngest ever players to find the back of the net for the club, according to Transfermarkt, to see where they are at now, and what they’re achieving, or have achieved, during their career.