Coventry City’s top 10 oldest ever goalscorers

Coventry City will look forward to next season with real optimism after a solid first campaign back in the Championship.

The Sky Blues ended up avoiding the drop and avoiding relegation at a canter, with Mark Robins guiding his side to a 16th place finish.

City won four of their final six games and ended the season with a stunning 6-1 victory over Millwall, on an afternoon where they really found their feet in front of goal.

Tyler Walker and Matty Godden ended the season as their leading goalscorers, but after missing out on James Collins, Mark Robins will be keen to bolster his attacking options this summer.

Collins may not be an experienced forward at this level, but he is 30 now and is pushing towards the end of his career.

